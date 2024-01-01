Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falooda in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve falooda

Consumer pic

 

Biryani Garden

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falooda$7.99
More about Biryani Garden
Consumer pic

 

Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falooda$6.99
More about Zaviya Grill - 1212 W Parmer Ln Unit # A

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Spicy Noodles

Lobsters

Shrimp Basket

Barbacoas

Fried Zucchini

Tonkatsu

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (22 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1454 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston