Filet mignon in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve filet mignon
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|8oz Aged Filet Mignon
|$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|8 OZ. FILET MIGNON
|$33.95
Gorgonzola Butter, Cheddar-Potato Cake
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Filet Mignon
|$39.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Petite Filet Mignon - 5 oz
|$38.00
Hardwood grilled, properly aged, Angus tenderloin steak. Choice of one side.
We recommend Wilted Spinach with Reggiano.
|Filet Mignon - 8 oz
|$48.00
Hardwood grilled, properly aged, Angus tenderloin steak. Choice of one side.
We recommend Wilted Spinach with Reggiano.
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Filet Mignon Pho
|$11.95
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Filet Mignon
|$62.00
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes,
Grilled Asparagus, Chimichurri,
Cripsy Onions
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
|8 OZ. FILET MIGNON
|$33.95
Gorgonzola Butter, Cheddar-Potato Cake
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|FILET MIGNON TY
|$28.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
8oz Center Cut Certified Angus Beef ® Filet Mignon
Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
10000 Research Blvd Suite B, Austin
|Prime Filet Mignon
|$29.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|FILET MIGNON TY
|$28.00
Lightly seasoned, al dente teppan-grilled vegetables, served with a peanut dipping Sauce.
8oz Center Cut Certified Angus Beef ® Filet Mignon
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|46. Filet Mignon
|$17.95
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Petite Filet Mignon
|$21.00
4 oz. center cut beef tenderloin, grilled and topped with truffle garlic butter, served with thick-cut beer-battered onion rings and creamed spinach.