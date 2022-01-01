Fish and chips in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fish and chips
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$10.00
Guinness battered cod tenders with your choice of a side, tarter sauce & malt vinegar.
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Fish and Chips
|$22.00
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Fat Tire Fish And Chips
|$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
|Kids Fish ‘n Chips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Fat Tire Fish And Chips
|$17.99
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Fat Tire Fish And Chips
|$19.99
|Kids Fish ‘n Chips
|$6.99
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$7.50
Gulf black drum, seasoned chips or veggies
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Fresh Gulf caught Black Drum, beer battered with Self Esteem, served with seasoned chips, house aioli, malt vinegar
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
Beer Battered Cod, Hand-Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Fries, Coleslaw
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Fish and Chips
|$8.99
crispy battered fish and fries
Plank Seafoood Provisions
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Plank Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$9.45
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$15.00
Two Atlantic Cod Filets, hand breaded in Topo Chico Tempura
Pub Fries, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Fat Tire Fish And Chips
|$19.99
|Kids Fish ‘n Chips
|$6.99
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$14.25
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
fresh alaskan cod, thirsty goat beer batter, green pea mash, citrus tartar sauce, fries
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Full Fish & Chips
|$14.99
3 Hand Battered Fish Filets, Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw & Crinkle Cut French Fries served with Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
|1/2 Fish and Chips
|$9.99
2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Kids Fried Fish + Fries
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
|TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
Mongers Market + Kitchen
4119 Guadalupe St., Austin
|L - Fish And Chips
|$21.00
cod, apple jalapeño slaw, wedge fries
|Fish And Chips
|$24.00
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$6.99
Fried Cod with french fries
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Kid Fish & Chips
|$9.00
Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Crispy golden catfish
served with Cajun remoulade,
hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
