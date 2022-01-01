Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$10.00
Guinness battered cod tenders with your choice of a side, tarter sauce & malt vinegar.
More about Last Stand Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$22.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Fish & Chips image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Fish & Chips image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Fat Tire Fish And Chips image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Kids Fish ‘n Chips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Fat Tire Fish And Chips image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$17.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Fat Tire Fish And Chips image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Kids Fish ‘n Chips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$7.50
Gulf black drum, seasoned chips or veggies
Fish & Chips$22.00
Fresh Gulf caught Black Drum, beer battered with Self Esteem, served with seasoned chips, house aioli, malt vinegar
More about Black Star Co-op
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.50
Beer Battered Cod, Hand-Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Fries, Coleslaw
More about Oz. Tap House
Fish & Chips image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Moody's Kitchen + Bar image

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$8.99
crispy battered fish and fries
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

 

Plank Seafoood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plank Fish And Chips$19.00
More about Plank Seafoood Provisions
Sugar Pine image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$9.45
More about Sugar Pine
Fish & Chips Basket image

 

Draught House

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Basket$15.00
Two Atlantic Cod Filets, hand breaded in Topo Chico Tempura
Pub Fries, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar
More about Draught House
Fat Tire Fish And Chips image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Kids Fish ‘n Chips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Fish & Chips image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.99
fresh alaskan cod, thirsty goat beer batter, green pea mash, citrus tartar sauce, fries
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
1/2 Fish and Chips image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Full Fish & Chips$14.99
3 Hand Battered Fish Filets, Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw & Crinkle Cut French Fries served with Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
1/2 Fish and Chips$9.99
2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Cole Slaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.95
More about The Boat
Fish & Chips image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
ON TUESDAY - order through our "SPECIALS" and only pay $12!!
*Fried in peanut oil, contains soy and gluten.
Malt vinegar available upon request
Kids Fish & Chips$12.00
Kids Fried Fish + Fries
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
TUESDAY - $12 Fish & Chips$12.00
Beer Battered Cod, tempura fried and served on hand cut fries.
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
L - Fish And Chips image

 

Mongers Market + Kitchen

4119 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Fish And Chips$21.00
cod, apple jalapeño slaw, wedge fries
Fish And Chips$24.00
More about Mongers Market + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Fish & Chips$6.99
Fried Cod with french fries
Fish & Chips$21.00
Cod, lone star batter, salt fries, tartar, malt vinegar
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Fish & Chips$9.00
Battered crispy catfish, served with hand-cut fries, fresh fruit, and a kid's drink.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Crispy golden catfish
served with Cajun remoulade,
hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Crispy golden catfish
served with Cajun remoulade,
hand-cut fries and zesty coleslaw.
More about Cafe Blue

