Fish sandwiches in Austin

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Fresh Fish Sandwich
|$26.00
Chef’s dressing, leaf lettuce, pickles, red onion.
COMMUNITY VEGAN
1124 E. 11th St, Austin
|"I USED TO EAT FISH" FILLET SANDWICH
|$12.95
Good Catch fried (no)fish sandwich on a sesame seed bun with a slice of vegan cheeze, tartar sauce, specialty cajun spices, red cabbage shreds, pickles & tomatoes, and waffle fries. #comfortzone
*fish contains pea protein & soy protein, cheeze is nut-free
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried or blackened cod, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
FRIED FISH * beer battered and fried in refined peanut oil. Contains Gluten
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Lady Bird Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Cod, romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato, American cheese, Tartar sauce, served on a toasted burger bun