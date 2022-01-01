Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$11.99
More about Hula Hut
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fish Sandwich$26.00
Chef’s dressing, leaf lettuce, pickles, red onion.
More about Bartlett's
"I USED TO EAT FISH" FILLET SANDWICH image

 

COMMUNITY VEGAN

1124 E. 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"I USED TO EAT FISH" FILLET SANDWICH$12.95
Good Catch fried (no)fish sandwich on a sesame seed bun with a slice of vegan cheeze, tartar sauce, specialty cajun spices, red cabbage shreds, pickles & tomatoes, and waffle fries. #comfortzone
*fish contains pea protein & soy protein, cheeze is nut-free
More about COMMUNITY VEGAN
Item pic

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fried or blackened cod, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, tartar sauce on a brioche bun.
FRIED FISH * beer battered and fried in refined peanut oil. Contains Gluten
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lady Bird Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fried Cod, romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato, American cheese, Tartar sauce, served on a toasted burger bun
More about Thrive Craft House
Fish Sandwich image

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Butter roll, tartar, bread & butter, pickles, fennel slaw, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

