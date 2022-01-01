Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve fish tacos

Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.99
Fish Taco$5.99
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.75
Matt's El Rancho image

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Lunch$11.95
One taco with your choice of grilled or fried mahi-mahi in flour or corn tortillas. Served with jalapeno slaw, veggie rice, and your choice of chipotle ranch or cilantro vinaigrette
Fish Taco Dinner$17.50
Two tacos with your choice of grilled or fried mahi-mahi in flour or corn tortillas. Served with an avocado salad, jalapeno slaw, veggie rice, and your choice of chipotle ranch or cilantro vinaigrette.
Hula Hut image

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos$12.99
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas.
Try it fried!
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco$5.00
We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy.
We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo.
We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera.
Nut Free
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.75
Grilled Tilapia seasoned with garlic and butter, grilled onion, bell peppers, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato!
Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Item pic

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.75
Grille tilapia fillet with garlic butter, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, fresh red cabbage and cilantro!!!
Baby Acapulco image

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Acapulco Fish Tacos$14.99
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$16.95
Two Tacos of grilled or crispy fish and pico de gallo, chunks of avocado, served with spicy coleslaw
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Acapulco Fish Tacos$14.99
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
#1 Just Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
Fish Single Taco$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
rockfish, RKB slaw, guacamole, Aleppo red peppers, jalapeno crema, corn tortilla (GF)
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baha Fish Tacos$15.99
pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro,
chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$5.99
Fish Tacos$14.99
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
#1 Just Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
Fish Single Taco$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.25
Three (3) mini double corn tortillas topped with tilapia dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried on . Topped with aioli cucumber coleslaw, mango, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, and cilantro.
Fish Taco A la Carte$5.00
A mini double corn tortillas topped with tilapia dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried on . Topped with aioli cucumber coleslaw, mango, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, and cilantro.
bce08176-4891-4779-8e44-9bf986764fb4 image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco$8.00
Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco Plate$19.00
rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans
*contains egg, fish
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1 Just Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
Fish Single Taco$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cody's Choice (Fish Taco Plate)$12.00
3 street tacos on choice of flour or 100% corn tortilla, grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickles, chipotle mayo, side of french fries
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos Plate$13.95
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Fish Tacos$14.95
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
Cenote image

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Plate$11.00
Three street tacos with grilled cod, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
Fish Taco Plate$11.00
choice of homemade 50/50 corn/flour or 100% corn tortilla 3 street tacos with grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
Baby Acapulco image

Baby Acapulco

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin

Avg 4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Acapulco Fish Tacos$14.99
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos (2)$15.00
beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Item pic

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried fish tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha cole slaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Magnolia Cafe image

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH TACOS (2)$11.50
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro and spicy garlic cream sauce on the side. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ala Carte Fish Taco$5.99
Fish Tacos Plate$14.99
