Fish tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fish tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
|Fish Taco
|$5.99
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Fish Taco
|$4.75
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Fish Taco Lunch
|$11.95
One taco with your choice of grilled or fried mahi-mahi in flour or corn tortillas. Served with jalapeno slaw, veggie rice, and your choice of chipotle ranch or cilantro vinaigrette
|Fish Taco Dinner
|$17.50
Two tacos with your choice of grilled or fried mahi-mahi in flour or corn tortillas. Served with an avocado salad, jalapeno slaw, veggie rice, and your choice of chipotle ranch or cilantro vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas.
Try it fried!
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|#9 Vegan Seitan Fish Taco
|$5.00
We make our own wheat protein (seitan) and seasoned with kelp, garlic & herbs. We batter it up and coat it with panko and fry it until it is golden and crispy.
We cut it into strips and top it with thin sliced green & red cabbage mix wit carrots. We sprinkle some pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado slices & finish it off with our homemade sriracha mayo.
We don't traditionally serve this taco with salsa since it is packed with heat, but if you want more spice let us know and we can send you some salsa ranchera.
Nut Free
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Fish Taco
|$4.75
Grilled Tilapia seasoned with garlic and butter, grilled onion, bell peppers, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato!
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Fish Taco
|$4.75
Grille tilapia fillet with garlic butter, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, fresh red cabbage and cilantro!!!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Acapulco Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|FISH TACOS
|$16.95
Two Tacos of grilled or crispy fish and pico de gallo, chunks of avocado, served with spicy coleslaw
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
|#1 Just Fish Tacos
|$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
|Fish Single Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
rockfish, RKB slaw, guacamole, Aleppo red peppers, jalapeno crema, corn tortilla (GF)
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$15.99
pacifico beer battered rockfish, keepers' apple slaw, roasted corn relish, cilantro,
chipotle aioli on fresh flour tortillas. served with coastal rice
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Fish Taco
|$5.99
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
|#1 Just Fish Tacos
|$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
|Fish Single Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Fish Tacos
|$14.25
Three (3) mini double corn tortillas topped with tilapia dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried on . Topped with aioli cucumber coleslaw, mango, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, and cilantro.
|Fish Taco A la Carte
|$5.00
A mini double corn tortillas topped with tilapia dusted in seasoned flour and flash fried on . Topped with aioli cucumber coleslaw, mango, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, and cilantro.
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco
|$8.00
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de
Gallo, Chipotle Aoili
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Crispy Fish Taco Plate
|$19.00
rice tempura . pineapple pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, rice, black beans
*contains egg, fish
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|#1 Just Fish Tacos
|$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
|#2 Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$10.49
3 Tacos on Cilantro Tomatillo, Ancho Chili & Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Guacamole, Cheese, Cabbage & Lime
|Fish Single Taco
|$3.99
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Cody's Choice (Fish Taco Plate)
|$12.00
3 street tacos on choice of flour or 100% corn tortilla, grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickles, chipotle mayo, side of french fries
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Fish Tacos Plate
|$13.95
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas with grilled Gulf Drum, cabbage and pico de gallo; lime avocado sauce on the side GF
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fish Taco Plate
|$11.00
Three street tacos with grilled cod, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
|Fish Taco Plate
|$11.00
choice of homemade 50/50 corn/flour or 100% corn tortilla 3 street tacos with grilled catfish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, pickled tartar sauce, side salad
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin
|Acapulco Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$15.00
beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried fish tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha cole slaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|FISH TACOS (2)
|$11.50
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro and spicy garlic cream sauce on the side. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
- 2