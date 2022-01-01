Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve flan

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$4.59
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's Too
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$3.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
JewBoy Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.00
More about JewBoy Burgers
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$8.95
More about Matt's El Rancho
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$8.99
Caramel custard served on an almond praline laced cookie and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
More about Hula Hut
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$8.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.00
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Flan$5.99
A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!
More about Baby Acapulco
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$6.00
Original recipie from "La Abuela"
More about Topp™ Pizza
Item pic

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla French Flan (2 days in advance)$5.00
Like a vanilla pastry cream a pure delight !
Vanilla French Flan$5.00
Like a vanilla pastry cream a pure delight !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$4.59
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$7.25
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Consumer pic

 

Vaquero Taquero

603 Sabine st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$4.50
More about Vaquero Taquero
Item pic

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan de Caramelo$6.50
Caramel Flan
Flan de Coco$6.50
Coconut Flan
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Vanilla Flan$6.95
Minced almond and coconut crust and whipped cream GF
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banh Flan Dua - Coconut Flan$6.95
A twist on the Vietnamese caramel flan with coconut milk.
Vietnamese Creme Caramel Flan - Banh Flan$6.95
Smooth creamy Vietnamese style flan with a dark coffee caramel bottom.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$10.00
More about Fonda San Miguel
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$4.59
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$6.00
Traditional vanilla custard with a sugar caramel top.
More about Eldorado Cafe
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
More about Maudie's Café
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$6.00
Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping
More about Curra's
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$4.99
Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

