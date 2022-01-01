Flan in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve flan
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Flan
|$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Flan
|$4.59
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Flan
|$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Flan
|$3.00
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Flan
|$4.00
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Flan
|$8.99
Caramel custard served on an almond praline laced cookie and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Coconut Flan
|$5.99
A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Flan
|$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|Flan
|$6.00
Original recipie from "La Abuela"
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Vanilla French Flan (2 days in advance)
|$5.00
Like a vanilla pastry cream a pure delight !
|Vanilla French Flan
|$5.00
Like a vanilla pastry cream a pure delight !
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Flan
|$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Flan
|$4.59
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Flan
|$7.25
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Flan de Caramelo
|$6.50
Caramel Flan
|Flan de Coco
|$6.50
Coconut Flan
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Mexican Vanilla Flan
|$6.95
Minced almond and coconut crust and whipped cream GF
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Banh Flan Dua - Coconut Flan
|$6.95
A twist on the Vietnamese caramel flan with coconut milk.
|Vietnamese Creme Caramel Flan - Banh Flan
|$6.95
Smooth creamy Vietnamese style flan with a dark coffee caramel bottom.
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Flan
|$4.50
Caramel-coated custard
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Flan
|$4.59
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Flan
|$6.00
Traditional vanilla custard with a sugar caramel top.
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Flan
|$6.00
Mexican custard with a layer of caramel topping