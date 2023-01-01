Flat iron steaks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Flat Iron Steak
|$31.95
Ancho chili & brown sugar rubbed steak served with truffle parmesan steak fries and roasted broccoli tossed with goat cheese pecans.
Easy Tiger - South
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Flat Iron Steak Frites
|$29.75
8oz Flat Iron Steak w/ Roasted Garlic and Shallot Compound Butter, Herb Parmesan French Fries, and an Arugula Salad.