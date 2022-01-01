Flautas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve flautas
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Flauta
|$3.99
|Flautas De Pollo
|$9.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Flautas
|$11.00
corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|SIDE FLAUTA
|$1.75
|Flauta Plate
|$9.25
3 crispy flautas served with rice and beans side of sour cream and guac salad
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Flautas
|$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Flauta Dinner
|$14.95
Grilled and served with your choice of ranchero or verde sauce, topped with chile con queso, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Flautas*
|$9.25
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
|Mexonisian Shrimp Flautas
|$11.99
Four large shrimp stuffed in fried wontons stuffed with bacon, jalapeños & cheese, served with Polynesian plum sauce.
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
|Flauta (single)
|$2.99
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|1 FLAUTA
|$2.75
|Flautas De Pollo
|$14.99
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Flautas
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Flautas, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Crema, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|FLAUTAS DE POLLO
|$15.95
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper
Baby Acapulco
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin
|Flautas De Pollo
|$14.99
|1 FLAUTA
|$2.75
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Flautas
|$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|La Flauta
|$7.00
One chicken flauta and served with Spanish rice and refried beans
|Flautas
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and fried, served with Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream and guacamole
|ALC Flauta
|$3.00
Single chicken flauta
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Flautas De Pollo
|$10.99
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Vegetable Flautas
|$13.25
Three (3) spinach, mushroom, corn, black beans, cream cheese, rolled in corn tortillas, fried, and topped with tomatillo sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
**Cannot be made without cheese**
|Pollo Flautas
|$13.25
Three (3) stewed chicken and monterrey jack cheese rolled in corn tortillas, fried, and topped with tomatillo cream sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with refried beans and cilantro lime rice. **Cannot be made without cheese**
|Pollo Flauta A la Carte
|$3.50
Stewed chicken and monterrey jack cheese rolled in a corn tortilla, fried, and topped with tomatillo cream sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with refried beans and cilantro lime rice.
Beerburg Brewing Company
13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin
|Kids Flauta
|Single Flauta
|Flauta Basket
|$15.00
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Flauta Dinner
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, rotisserie chicken, cheese or spinach & mushroom; lightly grilled & served on a bed of ranchero and tomatillo sauce with rice and black beans; with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Crispy Flautas
|$9.50
Corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and lightly fried; served with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso GF
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Flautas Combo
|$10.99
Flautas- Three Crispy Chicken Flautas Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole w/ a small side salad served with rice and beans
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin
|Flautas De Pollo
|$13.49
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin
|Flautas De Pollo
|$14.99
Ma'Coco - Austin
501 Comal St, Austin
|Flautas
|$14.00
chicken, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, lettuce, queso fresco
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Flautas De Pollo
|$10.99
|Ala Carte Spicy Chicken Flauta
|$3.99
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
4 flautas stuffed with chicken and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco
CHICKEN
Comedor
501 Colorado St, Austin
|Flautas Ahogadas
|$12.00
House Red Chorizo, Seasonal Potatoes, Spicy Pork Broth, Avocado Salsa, Siete Foods Grain-Free Almond Tortillas
Taco Flats
1110 West Lynn, Austin
|Flautas
|$11.00
corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Flautas
|$15.00
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice