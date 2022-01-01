Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve flautas

Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flauta$3.99
Flautas De Pollo$9.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$11.00
corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco
More about Taco Flats
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE FLAUTA$1.75
Flauta Plate$9.25
3 crispy flautas served with rice and beans side of sour cream and guac salad
More about Casa Moreno
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
More about Serranos
Vegan Flautas Plate image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flauta Dinner$14.95
Grilled and served with your choice of ranchero or verde sauce, topped with chile con queso, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Gluten-free.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Chicken Flautas* image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas*$9.25
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
Mexonisian Shrimp Flautas$11.99
Four large shrimp stuffed in fried wontons stuffed with bacon, jalapeños & cheese, served with Polynesian plum sauce.
More about Hula Hut
Vegan Flautas Plate image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Flauta (single)$2.99
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
1 FLAUTA$2.75
Flautas De Pollo$14.99
More about Baby Acapulco
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$16.00
Crispy Chicken Flautas, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Crema, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS DE POLLO$15.95
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$14.99
1 FLAUTA$2.75
More about Baby Acapulco
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
More about Serranos
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
La Flauta$7.00
One chicken flauta and served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Flautas$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and fried, served with Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream and guacamole
ALC Flauta$3.00
Single chicken flauta
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas De Pollo$10.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas Plate$7.99
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Flautas$13.25
Three (3) spinach, mushroom, corn, black beans, cream cheese, rolled in corn tortillas, fried, and topped with tomatillo sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
**Cannot be made without cheese**
Pollo Flautas$13.25
Three (3) stewed chicken and monterrey jack cheese rolled in corn tortillas, fried, and topped with tomatillo cream sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with refried beans and cilantro lime rice. **Cannot be made without cheese**
Pollo Flauta A la Carte$3.50
Stewed chicken and monterrey jack cheese rolled in a corn tortilla, fried, and topped with tomatillo cream sauce, crème fresh, and cilantro. Served with refried beans and cilantro lime rice.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Beerburg Brewing Company image

 

Beerburg Brewing Company

13476 Fitzhugh Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Flauta
Single Flauta
Flauta Basket$15.00
More about Beerburg Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flauta Dinner$14.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, rotisserie chicken, cheese or spinach & mushroom; lightly grilled & served on a bed of ranchero and tomatillo sauce with rice and black beans; with pico de gallo and sour cream
Crispy Flautas$9.50
Corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken and lightly fried; served with pico de gallo, sour cream and queso GF
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas Combo$10.99
Flautas- Three Crispy Chicken Flautas Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole w/ a small side salad served with rice and beans
More about Prime Taco Grille
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$13.49
More about Baby Acapulco
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin

Avg 4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$14.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Ma'Coco - Austin image

 

Ma'Coco - Austin

501 Comal St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$14.00
chicken, sour cream, house tomatillo salsa, lettuce, queso fresco
More about Ma'Coco - Austin
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas De Pollo$10.99
Ala Carte Spicy Chicken Flauta$3.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$9.00
4 flautas stuffed with chicken and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco
More about Eldorado Cafe
Comedor image

CHICKEN

Comedor

501 Colorado St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (4632 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas Ahogadas$12.00
House Red Chorizo, Seasonal Potatoes, Spicy Pork Broth, Avocado Salsa, Siete Foods Grain-Free Almond Tortillas
More about Comedor
Item pic

 

Taco Flats

1110 West Lynn, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas$11.00
corn flautas, cabbage, guac, crema fresca, queso fresco
More about Taco Flats
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$15.00
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice
More about Curra's
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$13.00
Three deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, goat cheese & avocado sauce. Served with rice
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Lo Mein

Fajita Salad

Fajitas

Baby Back Ribs

Egg Sandwiches

Taco Pizza

Quinoa Salad

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston