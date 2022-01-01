French toast in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve french toast
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|French Toast
|$10.00
brioche, orange cinnamon custard, maple, whipped creme fraiche
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Kid's French Toast Breakfast
|$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Challah French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberries & Maple Syrup (V)
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|French Toast
|$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|French Toast Bites
|$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
|Kids French Toast Bites
|$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Texas French Toast
|$10.00
tx challah , maple syrup, whipped cream
add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1
|French Toast Latte
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.25
|French Toast
|$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|French Toast
|$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.25
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Kid's French Toast Breakfast
|$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
|French Toast
|$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|French Toast Sandwich
|$9.95
Ciabatta French toast, scrambled eggs, honey-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese.
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|French Toast Bites
|$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
|Kids French Toast Bites
|$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Kids French Toast Bites
|$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
|French Toast Bites
|$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|French Toast
|$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.25
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Kid's French Toast Breakfast
|$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
|French Toast
|$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
|French Toast Breakfast
|$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Traditional Challah Bread French Toast
|$13.95
Two slices of fresh challah bread dipped in house made batter of cream, egg, vanilla, and cinnamon.
|Breakfast in Bed French Toast
|$14.95
Two slices of our challas french toast stuffed with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, and honey.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Fried Chicken & Cornbread French Toast
|$19.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, house made cornbread, honey butter, candied jalapeños
|Hideaway French Toast
|$14.00
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
|Cinn & Hon French Toast
|$14.00
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|French Toast Platter
|$14.00
Cereal Crusted Brioche, Macerated Berries, Coconut Crema, Two Eggs Any Style*, Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
|Solo French Toast
|$10.00
Cereal Crusted Brioche, Pear Compote
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|French Toast
|$12.00
Blackberry jam, mascarpone drizzle, seasonal berries, maple syrup
*contains egg, rice, dairy
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Citrus Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, Blueberry Lemon Jam
|$10.00
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|French Toast
|$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
|1/2 French Toast
|$6.25
Ovenbird
6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin
|French Toast
|$12.00
Two Thick Slices of House Made Sweet Potato Bread with an Orange and Vanilla Bean Custard, Butter Syrup, Pecan Pralines and Burnt Honey Whipped Cream. A New Breakfast Classic.
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Horchata French Toast
|$15.00
Horchata Batter, Sourdough, Strawberry Puree, Mixed Berries, House Whipped Cream
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|French Toast
|$13.95
Cereal Crusted- with Macerated Blueberries and Chantilly Cream
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|French Toast Sandwich
|$13.00
|SPECIAL: Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$12.00
Two pieces of vegan-battered fresh sourdough holding the ewwy-gooeyness of vegan strawberry cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries as well. On the side will be maple syrup and vegan whipped cream.
Contains: Gluten, Cashew, Soy, Almond, Coconut
*Can be made Gluten Free*
|Traditional French Toast
|$9.00
Two pieces of vegan-battered fresh sourdough, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with maple syrup, butter, and seasonal fruit on the side.
Contains: Gluten, Almond
*Can be made Gluten Free*
