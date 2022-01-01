Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$10.00
brioche, orange cinnamon custard, maple, whipped creme fraiche
More about Patika
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's French Toast Breakfast$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
French Toast Breakfast$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$13.00
Strawberries & Maple Syrup (V)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
French Toast Breakfast$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast Bites$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
Kids French Toast Bites$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas French Toast$10.00
tx challah , maple syrup, whipped cream
add blueberry, chocolate chips, granola $1
French Toast Latte
More about Austin Java
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.00
More about Serranos
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 French Toast$6.25
French Toast$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
1/2 French Toast$6.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's French Toast Breakfast$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
French Toast$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
French Toast Breakfast$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
More about Maudie's Milagro
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Sandwich$9.95
Ciabatta French toast, scrambled eggs, honey-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$10.95
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Bites$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
Kids French Toast Bites$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids French Toast Bites$8.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup. Includes Berries
French Toast Bites$10.00
Austin Baguette, Salted Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
1/2 French Toast$6.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.00
More about Serranos
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$12.00
brioce bread, fresh berries, maple syrup & powdered sugar
More about Forthright
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's French Toast Breakfast$6.00
2 pieces of French toast served with 1 egg any style and a choice of 2 strips of bacon OR 1 sausage patty
French Toast$7.50
3 pieces of French toast with cinnamon, vanilla & powdered sugar
French Toast Breakfast$8.75
2 pieces of French toast, bacon OR sausage and 2 eggs any style
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Challah Bread French Toast$13.95
Two slices of fresh challah bread dipped in house made batter of cream, egg, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Breakfast in Bed French Toast$14.95
Two slices of our challas french toast stuffed with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, and honey.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Cornbread French Toast$19.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, house made cornbread, honey butter, candied jalapeños
Hideaway French Toast$14.00
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Cinn & Hon French Toast$14.00
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast Platter$14.00
Cereal Crusted Brioche, Macerated Berries, Coconut Crema, Two Eggs Any Style*, Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Solo French Toast$10.00
Cereal Crusted Brioche, Pear Compote
More about Irene's
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$12.00
Blackberry jam, mascarpone drizzle, seasonal berries, maple syrup
*contains egg, rice, dairy
More about Picnik
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop image

SANDWICHES

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

7800 south 1st street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, Blueberry Lemon Jam$10.00
More about Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$9.95
A breakfast classic! Two pieces of Texas toast dipped in our house made French Toast batter, topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of brown sugar cinnamon butter.
1/2 French Toast$6.25
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Ovenbird

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$12.00
Two Thick Slices of House Made Sweet Potato Bread with an Orange and Vanilla Bean Custard, Butter Syrup, Pecan Pralines and Burnt Honey Whipped Cream. A New Breakfast Classic.
More about Ovenbird
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Horchata French Toast$15.00
Horchata Batter, Sourdough, Strawberry Puree, Mixed Berries, House Whipped Cream
More about Grizzelda's
French Toast image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$13.95
Cereal Crusted- with Macerated Blueberries and Chantilly Cream
More about 24 Diner
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast Sandwich$13.00
SPECIAL: Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast$12.00
Two pieces of vegan-battered fresh sourdough holding the ewwy-gooeyness of vegan strawberry cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar and fresh strawberries as well. On the side will be maple syrup and vegan whipped cream.
Contains: Gluten, Cashew, Soy, Almond, Coconut
*Can be made Gluten Free*
Traditional French Toast$9.00
Two pieces of vegan-battered fresh sourdough, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with maple syrup, butter, and seasonal fruit on the side.
Contains: Gluten, Almond
*Can be made Gluten Free*
More about Rebel Cheese
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
House banana bread ( does not contain nuts), topped with chai spiced whipped cream, and fresh strawberries
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Fried Wontons

Pork Chops

Caprese Salad

Tofu Soup

Chai Tea

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Penne

Garlic Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston