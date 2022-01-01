Fried chicken salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.99
bacon, pepper jack, carrots, tomatoes, pickled red onions, chopped egg & creole honey mustard
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing