Fried chicken salad in Austin

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Crispy Chicken Salad image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Crispy Chicken Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Sawyer & Co image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.99
bacon, pepper jack, carrots, tomatoes, pickled red onions, chopped egg & creole honey mustard
More about Sawyer & Co
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Crispy Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
More about Moonshine

