Fried chicken sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Stacked with Cholula slaw and homemade
pickles, tender and juicy fried chicken.
More about The Pitch
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge image

 

Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge

8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, shaved kale, pickled jalapeno aioli. Served with Fries. Add House Pickle for $.50, add tomato for $.50.
More about Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
Item pic

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles - Served w/Fries or Tots.
More about Last Stand Brewing
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pickled Slaw + Hot Honey Aioli + Brioche Bun
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Gochujang Chicken + Miso Ginger Slaw + Sriracha Aioli
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, gochujang honey, dill pickles, aioli, on Martin's potato roll
Fried Chicken Masala Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken sandy with masala sauce, gruyere, pickles, and aioli. Served with chips!
More about Black Star Co-op
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Wholly Cow Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.89
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin

Avg 4.2 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
More about Provision
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)$16.39
Marinated with cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut flakes, and fish sauce.Served with Thai chili lime mayo and spicy pickles. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
we use whole boneless chicken breast with skin on. It’s marinated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, dried Thai chilies, soy sauce, fish sauce, cilantro, black pepper. The pieces are then drenched in a flour mixture of gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch) and cayenne pepper.
\t\t\t\t\t\t\t
Build: Whole wheat bun, spicy pickles, spicy mayo, lettuce and fried chicken
Pickles are marinated cucumber in vinegar, salt, sugar, dried thai chilis and shallots.
Spicy mayo: Mayonnaise fresh thai chilis, fish sauce, garlic, sugar and lime juice.
Golden Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)$13.39
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken thighs, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour
Add a fried egg and its just like the one we have for breakfast!
More about Thai Fresh
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Panko-crusted chicken, pickles, lettuces,
tomato, potato bun w/wedges.
More about The Grey Market - Austin
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce, ciabatta roll
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Irene's

506 West Ave, Austin

Avg 4 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
More about Irene's
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sourdough Fried Chicken, White Sonoran Bun, Chiltepin Aioli, Cilantro & Jalapeño Slaw, Red Romaine, Sour Pickles
More about Henbit
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 West Highway 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Lou's Austin image

 

Lou's Eastside

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
More about Lou's Eastside
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Bar on Campus

1901 San Antonio St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
More about Burger Bar on Campus
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
asian slaw, japanese pickles, gochu glaze, easy tiger easy bun served w/ belgian fries
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin

