Fried chicken sandwiches in Austin

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Stacked with Cholula slaw and homemade
pickles, tender and juicy fried chicken.
Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge
8504 S. Congress Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, shaved kale, pickled jalapeno aioli. Served with Fries. Add House Pickle for $.50, add tomato for $.50.
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles - Served w/Fries or Tots.
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pickled Slaw + Hot Honey Aioli + Brioche Bun
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Gochujang Chicken + Miso Ginger Slaw + Sriracha Aioli
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo
Black Star Co-op
7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, gochujang honey, dill pickles, aioli, on Martin's potato roll
|Fried Chicken Masala Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken sandy with masala sauce, gruyere, pickles, and aioli. Served with chips!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$7.89
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision
4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$16.39
Marinated with cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut flakes, and fish sauce.Served with Thai chili lime mayo and spicy pickles. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
we use whole boneless chicken breast with skin on. It’s marinated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, dried Thai chilies, soy sauce, fish sauce, cilantro, black pepper. The pieces are then drenched in a flour mixture of gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch) and cayenne pepper.
Build: Whole wheat bun, spicy pickles, spicy mayo, lettuce and fried chicken
Pickles are marinated cucumber in vinegar, salt, sugar, dried thai chilis and shallots.
Spicy mayo: Mayonnaise fresh thai chilis, fish sauce, garlic, sugar and lime juice.
|Golden Chicken Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$13.39
On a ciabatta roll we pile golden chicken, spicy mayo and lettuce.
Golden flour ingredients: gluten free flour blend (rice flour, tapioca and potato starch), turmeric, curry powder, salt, sugar\t
Chicken- strips of chicken thighs, dipped in soy sauce, then dredged in golden flour
Add a fried egg and its just like the one we have for breakfast!
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Panko-crusted chicken, pickles, lettuces,
tomato, potato bun w/wedges.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
buttermilk battered fried chicken, swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce, ciabatta roll
Irene's
506 West Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Buttermilk-Jalapeño Ranch, House Pickles
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Sourdough Fried Chicken, White Sonoran Bun, Chiltepin Aioli, Cilantro & Jalapeño Slaw, Red Romaine, Sour Pickles
Jack Allen's Kitchen
7720 West Highway 71, Austin
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
Lou's Eastside
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aoili & tahini dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
All-natural chicken breast deep fried in Shiner Bock beer batter, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with housemade honey mustard dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Bar on Campus
1901 San Antonio St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
