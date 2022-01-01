Fried chicken sandwiches in Austin

Marinated with cayenne pepper, coconut milk, coconut flakes, and fish sauce.Served with Thai chili lime mayo and spicy pickles. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.

we use whole boneless chicken breast with skin on. It’s marinated with coconut milk, coconut flakes, dried Thai chilies, soy sauce, fish sauce, cilantro, black pepper. The pieces are then drenched in a flour mixture of gluten free flour (rice flour, tapioca flour and potato starch) and cayenne pepper.

Build: Whole wheat bun, spicy pickles, spicy mayo, lettuce and fried chicken

Pickles are marinated cucumber in vinegar, salt, sugar, dried thai chilis and shallots.

Spicy mayo: Mayonnaise fresh thai chilis, fish sauce, garlic, sugar and lime juice.

