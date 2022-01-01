Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A8: Fried Dumplings (6 pieces)$7.95
Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings image

 

Goodall's at Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Dumplings (6)$5.95
More about China Dynasty
Buzz Mill Coffee image

 

Buzz Mill Coffee

1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$8.00
5 panfried pork dumplings. Made with Beyond sausage, napa cabbage, ginger and green onion. Served with dumpling sauce. (vegan)
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃$12.00
29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼$12.00
31. Pan Fried Leek Dumpling (6)-煎韭菜蝦餃$12.00
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling$12.00
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling$12.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Fried Veggie Dumpling$12.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fried Dumpling$7.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumplings$6.50
Pork or Veggie fried dumplings.
More about Kasian Boil
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)$6.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

