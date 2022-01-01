Fried dumplings in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|A8: Fried Dumplings (6 pieces)
|$7.95
Fried wonton skin stuffed with ground pork, crab meat, and bamboo shoots. Served with sweet and sour black sauce.
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Wild Boar Fried Dumplings
|$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Pan Fried Dumplings (6)
|$5.95
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Pan Fried Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
5 panfried pork dumplings. Made with Beyond sausage, napa cabbage, ginger and green onion. Served with dumpling sauce. (vegan)
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃
|$12.00
|29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼
|$12.00
|31. Pan Fried Leek Dumpling (6)-煎韭菜蝦餃
|$12.00
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Pan Fried Vegetable Dumpling
|$12.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|7. Fried Pork Dumpling (5)
|$6.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Pan Fried Veggie Dumpling
|$12.00
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Crispy Fried Dumpling
|$7.00
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.50
Pork or Veggie fried dumplings.