Fried ravioli in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fried ravioli
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$11.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Fried Cheese Raviolis
|$8.00
Six breaded cheese raviolis fried until golden brown, topped with fresh parmesan and served with our zesty marinara
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|6 Piece Panko-Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$11.00
Served with a side of marinara.
|Fried Ravioli (6pc)
|$11.00
Panko crusted (6 Piece) with a side of Marinara.