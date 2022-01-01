Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar - 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Passion Fruit Tart$8.00
More about Soto South Lamar - 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115
Rebel Cheese image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Tart$8.00
More about Rebel Cheese

Map

Map

