Fudge in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oh Fudge! Chocolate Brownie$6.75
Warm chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup, caramel & whipped cream.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oh Fudge! Chocolate Brownie$6.75
Warm chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup, caramel & whipped cream.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck image

 

Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

5401 Hudson Bend, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$5.00
More about Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oh Fudge! Chocolate Brownie$6.75
Warm chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup, caramel & whipped cream.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dessert Bar - Hazelnut Fudge Brownie$4.29
Thin but decadent Hazelnut Fudge Brownie with a Rolled Oat & Brown Sugar Cookie Crust garnished with Chopped Hazelnuts.
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Hot fudge Sundae with sugar pecans and Whipped Cream$10.00
House-made decadent Belgian hot fudge.
More about Bartlett's
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mocha Fudge Torte (GF)$11.95
Dense flour-less chocolate torte made with mocha and a touch of espresso. Served with a raspberry puree and fresh whipped cream.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pie : Peanut Butter Fudge GF/V$6.93
House staple, rich peanut butter fudge and crunchy peanut ganache layered in a house graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate drizzle, for your craving. Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Soy and Peanuts.
(ingredients: Grahams(palm shortening, Brown Sugar, sorghum flour, Flax Meal, cinnamon, sea salt, baking soda, xanthan gum) Sugar, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips, Vanilla, Espresso Powder, Peanuts, Sea Salt)
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oh Fudge! Chocolate Brownie$6.75
Warm chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup, caramel & whipped cream.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fudge Brownie$8.00
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$6.00
Made with Guayaquil y amor.
Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Recommended beer pairing: Black Atrial
More about Jester King Brewery

