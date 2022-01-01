Fudge in Austin

House staple, rich peanut butter fudge and crunchy peanut ganache layered in a house graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate drizzle, for your craving. Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Soy and Peanuts.

(ingredients: Grahams(palm shortening, Brown Sugar, sorghum flour, Flax Meal, cinnamon, sea salt, baking soda, xanthan gum) Sugar, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips, Vanilla, Espresso Powder, Peanuts, Sea Salt)

