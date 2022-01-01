Fudge in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fudge
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Oh Fudge! Chocolate Brownie
|$6.75
Warm chocolate chip brownie, chocolate syrup, caramel & whipped cream.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Fudge Brownie
|$4.00
Chocolate Fudge Brownie That's Big Enough To Share With A Friend.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
5401 Hudson Bend, Austin
|Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
|$5.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Dessert Bar - Hazelnut Fudge Brownie
|$4.29
Thin but decadent Hazelnut Fudge Brownie with a Rolled Oat & Brown Sugar Cookie Crust garnished with Chopped Hazelnuts.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Hot fudge Sundae with sugar pecans and Whipped Cream
|$10.00
House-made decadent Belgian hot fudge.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Mocha Fudge Torte (GF)
|$11.95
Dense flour-less chocolate torte made with mocha and a touch of espresso. Served with a raspberry puree and fresh whipped cream.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pie : Peanut Butter Fudge GF/V
|$6.93
House staple, rich peanut butter fudge and crunchy peanut ganache layered in a house graham cracker crust, topped with chocolate drizzle, for your craving. Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Soy and Peanuts.
(ingredients: Grahams(palm shortening, Brown Sugar, sorghum flour, Flax Meal, cinnamon, sea salt, baking soda, xanthan gum) Sugar, Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips, Vanilla, Espresso Powder, Peanuts, Sea Salt)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Fudge Brownie
|$8.00