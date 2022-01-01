Garden salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Garden Salad
|$5.00
Garden Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber with Apple Ginger Salad Dressing
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Garden Side Salad
|$3.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Seasonal Garden Salad
|$13.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|SALAD Garden
|$13.50
Romaine, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado puree, hummus, pickled onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, Lemon Vinagrette on side
More about Woody's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|-Lg Garden Salad
|$8.00
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
|--Sm Garden Salad
|$5.00
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
More about Moonie's Burger House
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Side Garden Salad
|$2.99
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
More about East Side Pies
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
East Side Pies
1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Garden Salad
|$4.50
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
More about Austin Eastciders
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.00
green leaf mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and your choice of dressing
|Large Garden Salad
|$10.00
green leaf mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and your choice of dressing
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|GARDEN Half Salad
|$9.00
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
|GARDEN Whole Salad
|$12.00
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
More about Quality Seafood Market
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Entree Garden Salad
|$6.99
If you'd like, add Salmon, Ruby Red Trout, Shrimp or Chicken for an entree salad.
More about Hank's
FRENCH FRIES
Hank's
5811 Berkman Dr, Austin
|Garden & Goat Salad
|$13.00
super greens, goat cheese, avocado, golden beets, candied pecans, red onion, herb vinaigrette
More about FoodHeads
FoodHeads
616 W. 34th Street, Austin
|GARDEN SALAD
|$7.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and cucumber. Choice of dressing
More about Toomey Tap Room
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|House Garden Salad
|$7.00
cucumber, tomato, yellow bell pepper, avocado, carrots, onions, croutons