Garden salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve garden salad

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$5.00
Garden Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber with Apple Ginger Salad Dressing
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Side Salad$3.00
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasonal Garden Salad$13.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Garden at Ellera
SALAD Garden image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALAD Garden$13.50
Romaine, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado puree, hummus, pickled onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, Lemon Vinagrette on side
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-Lg Garden Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
--Sm Garden Salad$5.00
Chopped romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing
More about Woody's Pizza
Item pic

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
More about Moonie's Burger House
Ovenbird image

 

Ovenbird

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Simple Garden Salad$6.00
More about Ovenbird
Item pic

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
East Side Pies image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

East Side Pies

1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$4.50
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
More about East Side Pies
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Austin Eastciders image

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$5.00
green leaf mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and your choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad$10.00
green leaf mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and your choice of dressing
More about Austin Eastciders
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARDEN Half Salad$9.00
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
GARDEN Whole Salad$12.00
Organic spring mix, wild baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan, olives, cucumbers, and house-made raspberry vinaigrette
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Spring mix with asparagus, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of Miso-Sesame or Ginger dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Quality Seafood Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Entree Garden Salad$6.99
If you'd like, add Salmon, Ruby Red Trout, Shrimp or Chicken for an entree salad.
More about Quality Seafood Market
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Garden & Goat Salad$13.00
super greens, goat cheese, avocado, golden beets, candied pecans, red onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hank's
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$7.95
Mixed greens with tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and cucumber. Choice of dressing
More about FoodHeads
Toomey Tap Room image

 

Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Garden Salad$7.00
cucumber, tomato, yellow bell pepper, avocado, carrots, onions, croutons
More about Toomey Tap Room

