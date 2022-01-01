Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve garlic bread

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
our fresh house baked bread, topped with shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and garlic confit, served with house made red sauce
Roasted Garlic Bread$6.00
our fresh house baked bread, garlic confit served with house made red sauce
More about Pizzeria Grata
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$2.75
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
East Austin Pizza Kitchen image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$7.00
Fresh made bread with our house garlic butter spread. Served with Traditional Artisan Pizza Sauce.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Main pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

 

hi wings

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$2.50
More about hi wings
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
Cheesy bread with Garlic on top
4 Piece Garlic Bread$5.00
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^ image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

404 W. 26th St., Austin

Avg 4.5 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!
More about The Pizza Press
Item pic

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.99
3 slices of toasted garlic bread served with our marinara and ranch.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread 5$4.50
4 pieces of grilled garlic bread.
More about The Boat
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave image

 

ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave

15511 HWY 71 West, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
More about ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
Garlic Cheese Bread image

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread (Pepperoni)$9.95
Garlic Cheese Bread (Spinach)$9.95
Garlic Cheese Bread (1 Topping Choice)$9.95
More about Market Street Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$6.50
Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, & garlic spread on 8 pieces of house-made baguette
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

 

MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Feta Pita Bread$4.50
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Stonys Pizza LLC

.9521 W US highway 290 suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Stonys Pizza LLC

Map

