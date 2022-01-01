Garlic bread in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Side Garlic Bread
|$3.00
More about Pizzeria Grata
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|Roasted Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.00
our fresh house baked bread, topped with shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, and garlic confit, served with house made red sauce
|Roasted Garlic Bread
|$6.00
our fresh house baked bread, garlic confit served with house made red sauce
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Garlic Bread
|$2.75
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Fresh made bread with our house garlic butter spread. Served with Traditional Artisan Pizza Sauce.
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Side Garlic Bread
|$3.00
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Garlic Bread
|$1.99
More about 8-Bit Pizza
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Cheesy bread with Garlic on top
|4 Piece Garlic Bread
|$5.00
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
404 W. 26th St., Austin
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
|Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
3 slices of toasted garlic bread served with our marinara and ranch.
More about The Boat
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Garlic Bread 5
|$4.50
4 pieces of grilled garlic bread.
More about ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
ZZA Pizza + Salad - Bee Cave
15511 HWY 71 West, Austin
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.00
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|Garlic Cheese Bread (Pepperoni)
|$9.95
|Garlic Cheese Bread (Spinach)
|$9.95
|Garlic Cheese Bread (1 Topping Choice)
|$9.95
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$6.50
Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, & garlic spread on 8 pieces of house-made baguette
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen
4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin
|Garlic Feta Pita Bread
|$4.50