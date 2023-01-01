Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic noodles in
Austin
/
Austin
/
Garlic Noodles
Austin restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Suprabhat
9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin
No reviews yet
Chilli Garlic Noodles
$14.99
Lo mein noodles wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy
More about Suprabhat
Dong Nai - 4211 S Lamar Blvd
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
No reviews yet
Ribeye Garlic Noodle
$20.00
More about Dong Nai - 4211 S Lamar Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Austin
Mushroom Burgers
Fish And Chips
Chile Relleno
Fried Ravioli
Rice Noodles
Tuna Rolls
Gorditas
Hanger Steaks
Neighborhoods within Austin to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Allandale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Rosedale
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More near Austin to explore
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kyle
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(15 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(51 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston