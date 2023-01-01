Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Consumer pic

 

Suprabhat

9225 W Parmer Ln Suite 108, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilli Garlic Noodles$14.99
Lo mein noodles wok-tossed in chilli, garlic, white pepper, and soy
More about Suprabhat
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai - 4211 S Lamar Blvd

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye Garlic Noodle$20.00
More about Dong Nai - 4211 S Lamar Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Mushroom Burgers

Fish And Chips

Chile Relleno

Fried Ravioli

Rice Noodles

Tuna Rolls

Gorditas

Hanger Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston