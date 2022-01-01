Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
General Tso's Chicken$12.50
Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Dried Chili’s and a Savory Chinese Sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken (L)$8.50
Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.
General Tso's Chicken$10.95
Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L General Tso's Chicken$8.50
General Tso's Chicken$10.50
More about Me Con Bistro
General Tso's Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
"OTGT" Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Apple | Kohlrabi
More about Old Thousand
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
General Tso Chicken$15.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our General Tso sauce.
General Tso Chicken$11.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our General Tso sauce.
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken-左宗雞$14.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso Chicken$23.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch General Tso's Chicken$12.00
Our General, geared for your Lunch (8oz of Chicken). Make it a Combo for $3.00 and get House Made Cabbage Pickles and your choice of Hot & Sour Soup or a Veggie Egg Roll!
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
General Tso's Chicken$13.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-General Tso Chicken$16.00
General Tso Chicken$24.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
#65 General tso chicken$12.50
Deep fried, breaded chicken with broccoli, carrots and onions
More about Hai Ky Restaurant

