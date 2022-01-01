General tso chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve general tso chicken
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|General Tso's Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Dried Chili’s and a Savory Chinese Sauce
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|General Tso's Chicken (L)
|$8.50
Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$10.95
Spicy. Fried boneless chunks of chicken, spicy brown sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|L General Tso's Chicken
|$8.50
|General Tso's Chicken
|$10.50
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
"OTGT" Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Apple | Kohlrabi
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|General Tso Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our General Tso sauce.
|General Tso Chicken
|$11.00
Crispy battered chicken served with our General Tso sauce.
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|General Tso's Chicken-左宗雞
|$14.95
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|General Tso Chicken
|$23.00
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Lunch General Tso's Chicken
|$12.00
Our General, geared for your Lunch (8oz of Chicken). Make it a Combo for $3.00 and get House Made Cabbage Pickles and your choice of Hot & Sour Soup or a Veggie Egg Roll!
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|General Tso's Chicken
|$13.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|L-General Tso Chicken
|$16.00
|General Tso Chicken
|$24.00