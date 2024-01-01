Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso tofu in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve general tso tofu

Sakura Sushi & Bar image

 

Sakura Sushi and Bar

1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Tofu$15.00
sauteed fried-tofu with homemade sauce and dry chilli pepper
More about Sakura Sushi and Bar
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso Tofu$18.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Map

