Gnocchi in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve gnocchi

Il Brutto image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
GNOCCHI$26.00
More about Il Brutto
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Quartet$24.00
Gnocchi Plain$22.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Foreign & Domestic image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Parisian Gnocchi$14.00
Oyster mushrooms, Mustard greens, Koji butter
More about Foreign & Domestic
Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GNOCCHI SAAG$22.00
Cream curry spinach with fried potato dumplings
More about Mumtaz Table
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Gnocchi$21.95
Ricotta Bacon Gnocchi ~ Sauteed All-Natural Chicken Breast ~ Herbed Cream Sauce ~ Honey-Pepper Bacon ~ Pancetta
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$20.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
More about Buenos Aires Café
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
kids gnocchi$10.00
gnocchi$19.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
6a18704d-f960-4b59-9c0f-561186d0666c image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Gnocchi$19.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

