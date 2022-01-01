Gnocchi in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gnocchi
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Gnocchi Quartet
|$24.00
|Gnocchi Plain
|$22.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin
|Parisian Gnocchi
|$14.00
Oyster mushrooms, Mustard greens, Koji butter
Mumtaz Table
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|GNOCCHI SAAG
|$22.00
Cream curry spinach with fried potato dumplings
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Chicken Bacon Gnocchi
|$21.95
Ricotta Bacon Gnocchi ~ Sauteed All-Natural Chicken Breast ~ Herbed Cream Sauce ~ Honey-Pepper Bacon ~ Pancetta
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Gnocchi
|$20.00
Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|kids gnocchi
|$10.00
|gnocchi
|$19.00