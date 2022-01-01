Goat cheese salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about Patika
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Cranberry Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, dried cranberries, pickled shallots, toasted almonds, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
|$17.95
Baby field greens, Texas pecan crusted local goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onions, and diced tomatoes tossed with a raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Goat Cheese & Roasted Pecan Salad
|$11.99
Goat cheese, roasted pecans, red onions & cranberries served on house greens
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.99
Pancetta crisp, croutons, Goat cheese, egg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, honey mustard vinaigrette.