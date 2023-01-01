Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve goat curry

Biryani Garden

12221 Riata Trace Pkwy, unit 190, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry (Village Style)$16.99
(Tender goat meat cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and garlic)
More about Biryani Garden
Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry$15.99
Bone in goat cooked with home made grounded spices finished with coconut milk
Andhra Spicy Goat Curry$15.99
Cooked bone-in goat with South Indian homemade species
More about Biryani & Co.
Restaurant banner

 

India Gate - 12636 Research Blvd unit 110

12636 Research Blvd unit 110, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry$15.99
More about India Gate - 12636 Research Blvd unit 110

