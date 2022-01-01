Green smoothies in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Green Monster Smoothie$5.99
More about Crepe Crazy
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee - Oaks at Lakeway

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Green Machine Smoothie$0.00
Spinach, Kale, Celery, Parsley, Mango, Bananas, Lime, Apple juice.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee - Oaks at Lakeway
Consumer pic

 

Java Dive Cafe - 12800 Galleria Cir suite 101

12800 Galleria Cir suite 101, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Super Green Smoothie
Organic soy milk, bananas, organic mango, organic flax seed, organic hemp, spirulina, barley, wheat grass, alfalfa, parsley, celery, organic spinach, watercress
More about Java Dive Cafe - 12800 Galleria Cir suite 101

