Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Herb Chicken$5.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
Side of Grilled Chicken$2.25
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Austin Daily Press image

 

Austin Daily Press

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHICKEN$7.00
Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Chicken
More about Austin Daily Press
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Dinner$17.99
Chicken breast with poblano, bacon, grilled pineapple & Monterey jack with pico de gallo & plum sauce, served with rice & chopped salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
More about Hula Hut
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lone Star Grilled Chicken$13.25
brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.75
Mesquite-grilled chicken thighs in adobo sauce
More about Asador at Bufords
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken-Grilled-a la carte$3.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$12.00
Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Red bell pepper, Mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Café No Sé image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken$8.00
grilled chicken$8.00
More about Café No Sé
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
Side of Grilled Chicken$2.25
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$4.99
All natural chicken breast with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.99
All natural grilled chicken breast with choice of side.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Grilled Tare Chicken Plate image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tare Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled chicken thigh topped with our semi-sweet tare sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Introducing your new favorite lunch special sandwich, Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini with buffalo mozzarella, pesto yogurt spread, sliced tomato and avocado on a grilled ciabatta roll. ⁣
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Grilled Chicken image

 

Aba Austin

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
More about Aba Austin
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$20.00
Two succulent organic and free-range chicken breasts, Yukon mashed potatoes, chimichurri sauce
More about Buenos Aires Café
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frango Flat [Grilled Chicken]$9.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Grilled Chicken in Paradise image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken in Paradise$7.59
A 6oz Piece of Grilled Juicy Pasture Raised Chicken on a Kings Hawaiian Bun topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a savory Pesto Aioli.
Kids Grilled Chicken Tacos Order of 2$6.99
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Grilled Chicken Panini image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
Grilled Chicken Crepe$11.50
Sauteed mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushroom pesto sauce.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pork Dumplings

Chocolate Bars

Chips And Salsa

Cupcakes

Sticky Rice

Vegetable Dumplings

White Pizza

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston