Grilled chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$2.25
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHICKEN
|$7.00
Panini Cut Telera, Swiss, Jack, and Cheddar, Chicken
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Dinner
|$17.99
Chicken breast with poblano, bacon, grilled pineapple & Monterey jack with pico de gallo & plum sauce, served with rice & chopped salad
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Lone Star Grilled Chicken
|$13.25
brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.75
Mesquite-grilled chicken thighs in adobo sauce
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Chicken-Grilled-a la carte
|$3.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Red bell pepper, Mozzarella
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$2.25
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.99
All natural chicken breast with choice of fries, sauteed veggies, fresh fruit, mashed potatoes or tortilla chips
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.99
All natural grilled chicken breast with choice of side.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Tare Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled chicken thigh topped with our semi-sweet tare sauce. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$10.99
Introducing your new favorite lunch special sandwich, Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini with buffalo mozzarella, pesto yogurt spread, sliced tomato and avocado on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Aba Austin
1011 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
yogurt marinade, sweet peppers, zhoug (Gluten Free)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.95
4 grilled chicken nuggets served with one side choice and a drink.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Grilled Chicken
|$20.00
Two succulent organic and free-range chicken breasts, Yukon mashed potatoes, chimichurri sauce
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Frango Flat [Grilled Chicken]
|$9.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken in Paradise
|$7.59
A 6oz Piece of Grilled Juicy Pasture Raised Chicken on a Kings Hawaiian Bun topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and a savory Pesto Aioli.
|Kids Grilled Chicken Tacos Order of 2
|$6.99
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|Grilled Chicken Crepe
|$11.50
Sauteed mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushroom pesto sauce.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.