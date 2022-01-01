Grilled chicken salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
More about Waterloo Ice House
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Baby Acapulco
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
More about Waterloo Ice House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Bartlett's
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro.
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, spinach, green apple, goat cheese and candied pecans with almond basil pesto vinaigrette
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
More about Fat Daddy's Chicken
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Fat Daddy's Chicken
1075 Springdale rd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99