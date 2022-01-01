Grilled chicken sandwiches in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
More about JewBoy Burgers
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
More about Hula Hut
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Banh Mi Galang image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2. Banh Mi Ga Nuong Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled chicken, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
More about Banh Mi Galang
Toomey Tap Room image

 

Toomey Tap Room

300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
shredded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado
More about Toomey Tap Room

