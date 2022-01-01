Grilled chicken sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Char-grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles & sliced red onion
Try it Hawaiian Style with grilled poblano chile, grilled pineapple rings,
bacon & Monterey Jack cheese
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|2. Banh Mi Ga Nuong Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled chicken, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
Toomey Tap Room
300 South Lamar BLVD, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
shredded lettuce, victory sauce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado