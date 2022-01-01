Grilled steaks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve grilled steaks
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|grilled hangar steak
|$24.00
brussels sprouts, orange, almonds, chimichurri
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
|$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|40. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bún
|$22.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham
|24. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bánh Mì
|$15.00
Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|ADD Grilled Steak
|$9.00
Honest Mary's
9828 Great Hills Trail, Austin
|Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl
|$14.00
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$19.00
