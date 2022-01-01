Grilled steaks in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve grilled steaks

d1dc9e9b-b76d-4187-aa57-b8082059451f image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled hangar steak$24.00
brussels sprouts, orange, almonds, chimichurri
More about Café No Sé
Mario's Seafood image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas$20.00
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Mario's Seafood
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
40. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bún$22.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham
24. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bánh Mì$15.00
Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
ADD Grilled Steak$9.00
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Honest Mary's image

 

Honest Mary's

9828 Great Hills Trail, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl$14.00
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
More about Honest Mary's
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Honest Mary's image

 

Honest Mary's

4800 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Naturally Raised Steak Bowl$14.00
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Base + 2 Market Sides + 2 Toppings + 1 Sauce
More about Honest Mary's
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak$42.00
Crab fried rice, miso, pickled cucumbers
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

