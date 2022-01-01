Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve grits

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$8.00
BBQ Butter & Pickled Red Peppers (V), (GF)
Shrimp & Grits$29.00
Pimento Cheese Grits & Creole Shrimp Broth (GF)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Grits$3.95
Bowl Grits$4.95
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Grits$3.95
Bowl Grits$4.95
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nawlin's Shrimp + Grits$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar grits, n'awlins bbq sauce
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Grits$4.00
Stoneground Grits$15.00
carrots, cherry tomato, spring onion gremolata, oregano, poached egg, onion strings
More about Paperboy
Waterloo Ice House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Grits$4.95
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, white cheddar grits, scallions, and bacon gastrique. (gf)
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$9.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gulf Shrimp & Grits$20.99
poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
shrimp & grits$17.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Shrimp & Grits image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin

Avg 4.2 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
wild gulf shrimp, grits, mascarpone, shrimp & crab butter sauce
More about Provision
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creole Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
Cheesy Grits$2.99
Creole Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
More about Sawyer & Co
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Poblano Grits Side
Shrimp & Grits$18.25
Five (5) gulf shrimp grilled and placed on a bed of poblano grits. Topped with ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Cheesy Grits$6.00
More about The Grey Market - Austin
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
southern style creamy, cheesy grits with five sauteed lemon-butter shrimp and garlic-shallot relish. Add egg or bacon for $2 each
More about The Cavalier
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Grits$3.95
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revelry on the Boulevard

6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits Small$4.00
Grits Large$6.00
Grits Small$4.00
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
Grit Sticks (VT, GF) image

 

Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grit Sticks (VT, GF)$4.95
More about Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Nawlin's Shrimp & Grits$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar maple grits, n'awlins bbq sauce
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp N Grits$18.95
More about The Boat
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PORK TINGA & GRITS$11.99
pork tinga, sunny side up egg, barton springs mill grits, queso fresco, onion, cilantro
More about Sour Duck Market
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Grit Cakes$6.00
Shrimp stock grits, panko, parmesan, remoulade
GF Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Creole Crawfish & Grits$15.00
creole tomato sauce, tasso ham, two fried eggs, toast
Stone Ground Grits$6.00
Creole Shrimp & Grits$24.00
creole sauce, tasso ham, charred lemon, baguette
More about Moonshine

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Tiramisu

Chicken Enchiladas

Salad Rolls

Burritos

Leche Cake

Beef Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston