Grits in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve grits
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Grits
|$8.00
BBQ Butter & Pickled Red Peppers (V), (GF)
|Shrimp & Grits
|$29.00
Pimento Cheese Grits & Creole Shrimp Broth (GF)
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Cup Grits
|$3.95
|Bowl Grits
|$4.95
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Cup Grits
|$3.95
|Bowl Grits
|$4.95
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Nawlin's Shrimp + Grits
|$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar grits, n'awlins bbq sauce
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Cheese Grits
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Side of Grits
|$4.00
|Stoneground Grits
|$15.00
carrots, cherry tomato, spring onion gremolata, oregano, poached egg, onion strings
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Bowl Grits
|$4.95
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Sautéed shrimp, white cheddar grits, scallions, and bacon gastrique. (gf)
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Grits
|$9.00
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$20.99
poblano cheddar yellow grits, roasted corn relish, creole sauce, blistered tomatoes, chives
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|shrimp & grits
|$17.00
Provision
4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
wild gulf shrimp, grits, mascarpone, shrimp & crab butter sauce
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$18.99
Served w/ choice of side, cornbread, pan-seared shrimp in garlic butter, bacon, mushroom & creole sauce over cheesy grits
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Poblano Grits Side
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.25
Five (5) gulf shrimp grilled and placed on a bed of poblano grits. Topped with ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, and cilantro.
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Side Cheesy Grits
|$6.00
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
southern style creamy, cheesy grits with five sauteed lemon-butter shrimp and garlic-shallot relish. Add egg or bacon for $2 each
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Cup Grits
|$3.95
Revelry on the Boulevard
6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grits Small
|$4.00
|Grits Large
|$6.00
|Grits Small
|$4.00
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin
|Grit Sticks (VT, GF)
|$4.95
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Nawlin's Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
jumbo gulf brown shrimp, maple bacon, sharp cheddar maple grits, n'awlins bbq sauce
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp N Grits
|$18.95
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|PORK TINGA & GRITS
|$11.99
pork tinga, sunny side up egg, barton springs mill grits, queso fresco, onion, cilantro
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Crispy Grit Cakes
|$6.00
Shrimp stock grits, panko, parmesan, remoulade
|GF Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Your favorite Salt Trader's dish prepared gluten free!
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Yellow grits, charred tomatoes, sweet corn, shrimp butter