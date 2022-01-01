Gyoza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gyoza
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Gyoza
|$5.00
Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Wagyu Gyoza
|$17.00
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Wagyu Gyoza
|$16.00
|Black Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHASHU RAMEN + GYOZA
|$17.95
|CHICKEN RAMEN + GYOZA
|$15.95
|GYOZA
|$6.95
Japanese dumplings, with chicken and assorted vegetables.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Gyoza Chicken - Tray - 4 portions
|$26.80
|Gyoza Vegetable
|$7.45
|Gyoza Chicken
|$7.45
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Fried Gyoza
|$6.50
Fried pork dumplings, yuzu kosho vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Homemade Gyoza
|$8.00
pork & cabbage homemade dumplings (contains sesame & gluten)
|Gyoza Tray
|$48.00
24-hour advance notice needed:. Please choose your day and time below.
30 Piece Gyoza Tray
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Edamame Gyoza (4) 毛豆煎饺
|$6.50
|Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺
|$7.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|GYOZA VEGATABLE
|$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
|GYOZA
|$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Gyoza Chicken
|$6.50
|Gyoza Shrimp
|$6.50
|Gyoza Pork 5 pcs
|$6.50
Cocky Teriyaki
5610 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Gyoza (Pot Stickers)
|$5.49
Six fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.