Gyoza in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve gyoza

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$5.00
Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Wagyu Gyoza$17.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Gyoza$16.00
Black Pork Gyoza$8.00
More about Soto Japanese
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHASHU RAMEN + GYOZA$17.95
CHICKEN RAMEN + GYOZA$15.95
GYOZA$6.95
Japanese dumplings, with chicken and assorted vegetables.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza Chicken - Tray - 4 portions$26.80
Gyoza Vegetable$7.45
Gyoza Chicken$7.45
More about Sugar Pine
Gyoza image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Gyoza image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Gyoza$6.50
Fried pork dumplings, yuzu kosho vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
Gyoza$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Homemade Gyoza image

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Gyoza$8.00
pork & cabbage homemade dumplings (contains sesame & gluten)
Gyoza Tray$48.00
24-hour advance notice needed:. Please choose your day and time below.
30 Piece Gyoza Tray
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame Gyoza (4) 毛豆煎饺$6.50
Pork Gyoza (4) 煎饺$7.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Gyoza image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
a78cfaa7-5833-4d92-8d82-8cfb6c33f4b9 image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Chicken$6.50
Gyoza Shrimp$6.50
Gyoza Pork 5 pcs$6.50
More about Ebisu
Maiko image

 

Maiko

207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
More about Maiko
Gyoza (Pot Stickers) image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

5610 North Interstate 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyoza (Pot Stickers)$5.49
Six fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.
More about Cocky Teriyaki

