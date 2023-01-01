Gyro pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gyro pizza
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|20" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$30.00
|Half Pie Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$16.00
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|16" Gyro Pizza
|$22.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
|12" Gyro Pizza
|$18.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
|8" Gyro Pizza
|$10.49
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|14" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$21.00
Gyro Meat, Red onions, Mozzarella, garnished with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped romaine with a tzatziki sauce drizzle.
|10" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$15.00
Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Red onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Garnished with Diced Cucumbers and a Tzatziki Drizzle.
|20" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$30.00
Gyro Meat, Red onions, Mozzarella, garnished with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped romaine with a tzatziki sauce drizzle.