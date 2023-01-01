Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro pizza in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve gyro pizza

Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
20" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month$30.00
Half Pie Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month$16.00
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
Item pic

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16" Gyro Pizza$22.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
12" Gyro Pizza$18.99
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
8" Gyro Pizza$10.49
(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce) This Gyro pizza is bursting with Mediterranean flavor. It's pizza with personality! Topped with gyro meat, mozzarella cheese, crispy lettuce, juicy sliced tomatoes, chopped onions & then drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.
More about Market Street Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month$21.00
Gyro Meat, Red onions, Mozzarella, garnished with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped romaine with a tzatziki sauce drizzle.
10" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month$15.00
Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Red onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Garnished with Diced Cucumbers and a Tzatziki Drizzle.
20" Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month$30.00
Gyro Meat, Red onions, Mozzarella, garnished with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped romaine with a tzatziki sauce drizzle.
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chocolate Brownies

Seafood Salad

Chicken Tikka

Yakitori

Shrimp Rolls

Italian Subs

Meat Calzones

Lo Mein

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (17 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston