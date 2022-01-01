Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro wraps in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve gyro wraps

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln. image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Meat Wrap$10.00
More about G-Bob's Grill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk image

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Make Own Gyro Wrap$7.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

