Gyro wraps in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve gyro wraps
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Make Own Gyro Wrap
|$7.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
|Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides
|$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!