Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Raspberry-Hibiscus Tea$2.25
Unsweetened Iced 16oz
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Tea$2.89
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea$3.50
Unsweetened, bright and fruity.
More about Easy Tiger
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Tea - 16 oz - Black, Green or Hibiscus$3.50
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Tea (HIBISCUS MINT)$2.50
by Sesa
More about Citizen Eatery
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Herbal Tea$3.83
Hibiscus herbal tea
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Tea$2.89
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea$3.50
Unsweetened, bright and fruity.
More about Easy Tiger
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Cooler Tea$2.00
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea$3.50
Unsweetened, bright and fruity.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Iced Hibiscus Tea$3.00
Organic Hibiscus Berry Zhi Tea brewed in house (Herbal, Unsweetened)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibiscus Tea$2.89
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Mint Ice Tea$3.00
Nile Valley hibiscus mint tea. Unsweet, served over ice with free refills.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea$3.25
Refreshing and tart.
From ZHI Tea.
Packed With Antioxidants.
May Help Lower Blood Pressure.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Item pic

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Iced Tea$2.50
16 fl oz of unsweetened Hibiscus Iced Tea. Cold-brewed, in-house from loose-leaf hibiscus flowers and served over ice
More about Rockstar Bagels
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tea Hibiscus Mint$3.00
Hibiscus Mint Tea by Zhi, decaf
More about Cenote
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Hibiscus Mint Tea$2.50
Zhi hibiscus mint tea over ice
More about Cenote
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus Tea$3.23
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED TEA - REGULAR OR HIBISCUS$3.00
More about Magnolia Cafe
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Hibiscus Tea$2.89
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibiscus Tea$2.89
More about Maudie's Café
Better Half Bar image

 

Better Half Bar

406 Walsh Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HIBISCUS ICED TEA$3.50
More about Better Half Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Arugula Salad

Pad See

Brulee

Miso Soup

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Patty Melts

Pesto Pizza

Wedge Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston