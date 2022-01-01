Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Mustard Chicken$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Mustard Chicken$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Sway image

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
kids orange + honey chicken$12.00
crispy fried dinosaur chicken nuggets, fresh orange marmalade. local honey. toasted white sesame seeds. Served with Sticky Rice
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Mustard Chicken$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit$19.00
2 house made biscuits, 2 pieces of fried chicken, with honey butter and smashed red potatoes
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
0ed15126-5b68-4d74-a099-f4b27feb9b5f image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JFC Popcorn Chicken [Honey Sriracha]$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Crispy garlic, chives, sesame seeds.
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$19.00
pasture-raised . rice tempura . scratch sesame seed bun . habañero honey . chipotle aioli . crispy potatoes
*contains egg, nightshades, sesame
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$13.00
Fried all natural chicken breast, house made spicy honey, verde mayo, pickles, tomato, slaw, brioche bun
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken$13.00
Fried all natural chicken breast, house made spicy honey, pickles, tomato, slaw, verde mayo, brioche bun. Served with fries
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Mustard Chicken$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Krazy Eagles image

 

Krazy Eagles

4700 Gilbert rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey BBQ Chicken$8.99
