Honey chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve honey chicken
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
NOODLES
Sway
3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|kids orange + honey chicken
|$12.00
crispy fried dinosaur chicken nuggets, fresh orange marmalade. local honey. toasted white sesame seeds. Served with Sticky Rice
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit
|$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit
|$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
|$19.00
2 house made biscuits, 2 pieces of fried chicken, with honey butter and smashed red potatoes
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit
|$7.99
honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|JFC Popcorn Chicken [Honey Sriracha]
|$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Crispy garlic, chives, sesame seeds.
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
pasture-raised . rice tempura . scratch sesame seed bun . habañero honey . chipotle aioli . crispy potatoes
*contains egg, nightshades, sesame
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$13.00
Fried all natural chicken breast, house made spicy honey, verde mayo, pickles, tomato, slaw, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$13.00
Fried all natural chicken breast, house made spicy honey, pickles, tomato, slaw, verde mayo, brioche bun. Served with fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes