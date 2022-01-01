Honey mustard chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$13.95
All natural grilled chicken breast, rich housemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomatoes