Hot and sour soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$1.50
8oz.
|Hot & Sour Soup (L)
|$5.95
32oz.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$3.50
More about Old Thousand
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)
|$6.50
(Vegetarian) (GF)
Shiitake broth, tofu, egg, mushroom medley
More about Dong Nai
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Seafood Hot And Sour Soup
|$8.50
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$3.00
Our take on Hot and Sour Soup.
|Vietnamese Style Hot And Sour Soup
|$22.00
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Canh Chua - Hot & Sour Soup
|$15.95
A light refreshingly tart soup with catfish fillets, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, and tomatoes, and elephant ear stalk. Drizzled with garlic oil and served with a fish sauce and chillies dipping sauce for the catfish.
|Canh Chua Chay - Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup
|$13.95
A light refreshingly tart soup with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, tomatoes, elephant ear stalk, and tofu.
More about Wu Chow
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$4.00
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$5.00
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤
|$5.50
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Hot Sour Soup
|$5.00
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$5.00
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)
|$6.50
(Vegetarian, GF) Mushroom | Egg | Tofu
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$3.50
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$5.00
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$6.00