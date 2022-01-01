Hot and sour soup in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup$1.50
8oz.
Hot & Sour Soup (L)$5.95
32oz.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup$3.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)$6.50
(Vegetarian) (GF)
Shiitake broth, tofu, egg, mushroom medley
More about Old Thousand
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Hot And Sour Soup$8.50
Hot & Sour Soup$3.00
Our take on Hot and Sour Soup.
Vietnamese Style Hot And Sour Soup$22.00
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Canh Chua - Hot & Sour Soup$15.95
A light refreshingly tart soup with catfish fillets, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, and tomatoes, and elephant ear stalk. Drizzled with garlic oil and served with a fish sauce and chillies dipping sauce for the catfish.
Canh Chua Chay - Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup$13.95
A light refreshingly tart soup with fresh herbs, bean sprouts, bits of pineapples, tomatoes, elephant ear stalk, and tofu.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
bff897d9-f143-447d-9013-0bff7edb6d10 image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup$4.00
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$5.00
Hot & Sour Soup (GF)$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
More about Wu Chow
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤$5.50
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Sour Soup$5.00
Hot and Sour Soup$5.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Old Thousand image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot & Sour Soup -- (Takeout 12oz)$6.50
(Vegetarian, GF) Mushroom | Egg | Tofu
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot and Sour Soup$3.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot and Sour Soup$5.00
Hot and Sour Soup$6.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot and Sour Soup$3.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

