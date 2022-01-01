Hot chocolate in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate
|$4.75
|Mayan Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
|Nutella Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Streamed Milk With Made In House Chocolate Syrup
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Hot chocolate
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Nesquick hot chocolate
|$3.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Cacao Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
cacao, vanilla, mushroom adaptogen blend, oat milk, lightly sweetened with organic raw honey & monk fruit
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Hot chocolate
|$2.75
Hot chocolate with marshmallow
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
Cenote
6214 Cameron Road, Austin
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$2.50
Steamed milk (mild temperature) and house made chocolate (8oz)
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
2219 Manor Road, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
mexican spiced ground chocolate
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
House made chocolate and steamed milk
Ovenbird
6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Just Darn Good Hot Cocoa, Made with In-House Chocolate Ganache
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin
|HOT Chocolate
|$2.50
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Cocoba - 53% Dark Hot Chocolate Spoon
|$4.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Small Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$4.00
whole milk & mocha
SMOOTHIES
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
TACOS • SALADS
El Chilito
4501 Manchaca Road, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
mexican spiced ground chocolate
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of vanilla - topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
- 2