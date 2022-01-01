Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Hot Chocolate$3.90
More about Patika
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz$3.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Marshmallow Hot Chocolate$4.75
Mayan Hot Chocolate$4.50
Nutella Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Sweet Paris
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Streamed Milk With Made In House Chocolate Syrup
More about Paperboy
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Easy Tiger
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Easy Tiger
Waterloo Ice House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot chocolate
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Baguette et Chocolat image

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nesquick hot chocolate$3.00
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cacao Hot Chocolate$5.00
cacao, vanilla, mushroom adaptogen blend, oat milk, lightly sweetened with organic raw honey & monk fruit
More about The Well
Rockstar Bagels image

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Hot chocolate$2.75
Hot chocolate with marshmallow
More about Rockstar Bagels
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
More about Picnik
Cenote image

 

Cenote

6214 Cameron Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.50
Steamed milk (mild temperature) and house made chocolate (8oz)
More about Cenote
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe image

 

El Chilito Tacos y Cafe

2219 Manor Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
mexican spiced ground chocolate
More about El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
House made chocolate and steamed milk
More about Cenote
Wham Bam Bagels image

 

Wham Bam Bagels

415 E St Elmo., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Wham Bam Bagels
Ovenbird image

 

Ovenbird

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Just Darn Good Hot Cocoa, Made with In-House Chocolate Ganache
More about Ovenbird
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST image

 

Humpty's Wall of breakFAST

8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOT Chocolate$2.50
More about Humpty's Wall of breakFAST
24 Diner image

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about 24 Diner
Rebel Cheese image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cocoba - 53% Dark Hot Chocolate Spoon$4.99
More about Rebel Cheese
Lazarus Brewing Co. image

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Lazarus Brewing Co.
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.89
More about Maudie's Café
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Sour Duck Market image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HOT CHOCOLATE$4.00
whole milk & mocha
More about Sour Duck Market
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)
Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.
More about Picnik
El Chilito image

TACOS • SALADS

El Chilito

4501 Manchaca Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.50
mexican spiced ground chocolate
More about El Chilito
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.00
Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate and a hint of vanilla - topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Hank's

