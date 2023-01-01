Ice cream cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve ice cream cake
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Matcha Cake with Green Tea Ice Cream
|$14.95
Four layer cake flavored with matcha green tea powder and a delectable vanilla whipped cream frosting. Served with a homemade green tea ice cream.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|3 Layer: Carrot Cake W Cream cheese Icing GF/V
|$7.93
Super moist carrot cake with raisin and walnuts. Gluten free and vegan.
(ingredients: flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, light brown sugar, sea salt, baking soda, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, almond milk, carrots, almond flour, gluten free flour mix (tapioca starch, potato starch, rice flour) walnuts, raisins, lemon juice, earth balance vegan butter, palm shortening, powdered sugar, vanilla extract (vanilla bean, vodka))
|3 Layer Strawberry Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Gf/v (Copy)
|$7.95
Gati Ice Cream
1512 Holly Street, Austin
|6 inch Heart Ice Cream Cake
|$38.00
|Ice Cream Cake
|$7.00