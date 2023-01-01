Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve ice cream cake

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Matcha Cake with Green Tea Ice Cream$14.95
Four layer cake flavored with matcha green tea powder and a delectable vanilla whipped cream frosting. Served with a homemade green tea ice cream.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Layer: Carrot Cake W Cream cheese Icing GF/V$7.93
Super moist carrot cake with raisin and walnuts. Gluten free and vegan.
(ingredients: flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, light brown sugar, sea salt, baking soda, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, almond milk, carrots, almond flour, gluten free flour mix (tapioca starch, potato starch, rice flour) walnuts, raisins, lemon juice, earth balance vegan butter, palm shortening, powdered sugar, vanilla extract (vanilla bean, vodka))
3 Layer Strawberry Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Gf/v (Copy)$7.95
More about Thai Fresh
Gati Ice Cream

1512 Holly Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 inch Heart Ice Cream Cake$38.00
Ice Cream Cake$7.00
More about Gati Ice Cream
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen - Belterra Village

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ice Cream - Birthday Cake$4.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen - Belterra Village

