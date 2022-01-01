Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad - Side$6.25
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Sammie’s Italian Chopped Salad$18.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, marinated chickpeas, red onion, feta cheese, tomatoes, crispy capers, pepperoncini, genoa salami, and Italian Vin.
More about Austin Eastciders
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

