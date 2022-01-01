Italian salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Pinthouse Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Italian Chop Salad - Side
|$6.25
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Sammie’s Italian Chopped Salad
|$18.00
More about Austin Eastciders
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.00
romaine, marinated chickpeas, red onion, feta cheese, tomatoes, crispy capers, pepperoncini, genoa salami, and Italian Vin.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Cured Italian meats, garbanzo beans, egg, cheese, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onions, artichokes, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red wine vinaigrette.