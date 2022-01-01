Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Tuna Sando image

 

Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park

4222 Duval Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Leafy romaine, shaved red onion, sliced tomato, pepperocini & Duke's mayo
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
More about Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich$16.00
Seasame Roll, Ham, Capicola, Mortadellla, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
More about Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sandwich$13.00
More about Cookbook
Restaurant banner

 

Stonys Pizza LLC

9521 W US highway 290, suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sausage Parm Sandwich$12.00
medium spicey italian sausage link, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
More about Stonys Pizza LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Skinny's Off Track Bar - 1806 E 12th Street

1806 E 12th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Beef Sandwich$16.00
Broccoli Rabe, Sweet Peppers, Horseradish-Parmesan Cheese Sauce
More about Skinny's Off Track Bar - 1806 E 12th Street

