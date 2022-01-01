Italian sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Uncle Nicky's Hyde Park
4222 Duval Street, Austin
|Italian Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Leafy romaine, shaved red onion, sliced tomato, pepperocini & Duke's mayo
*Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Italian Sandwich
|$16.00
Seasame Roll, Ham, Capicola, Mortadellla, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Stonys Pizza LLC
9521 W US highway 290, suite 100, Austin
|Italian Sausage Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
medium spicey italian sausage link, red sauce, mozzarella cheese
Skinny's Off Track Bar - 1806 E 12th Street
1806 E 12th Street, Austin
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$16.00
Broccoli Rabe, Sweet Peppers, Horseradish-Parmesan Cheese Sauce