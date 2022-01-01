Jelly donuts in Austin

AVAILABLE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY. For real free gluten free dairy free yeast raised fried donut! Filled with raspberry jelly.Ingredients: Brown rice flour, tapioca flour, potato starch, almond flour, almond milk, margarine, vegetable oil, sugar, eggs, cider vinegar, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, salt. Allergens: eggs, tree nuts, corn, soy. Filling: Raspberries, sugar, red food coloring.

