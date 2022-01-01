Jerk chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve jerk chicken
More about Tony,s Jamaican Food
Tony,s Jamaican Food
9313 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.99
|Jerk Pork and Chicken (curry, jerk or brown stew)
|$17.00
More about Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Capt. Pete's Jerk Chicken
|$18.00
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese
and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
|Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken
|$15.00
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese
and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
|Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.