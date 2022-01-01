Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Louis Signature Pastries image

 

Tony,s Jamaican Food

9313 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken$12.99
Jerk Pork and Chicken (curry, jerk or brown stew)$17.00
More about Tony,s Jamaican Food
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Capt. Pete's Jerk Chicken$18.00
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese
and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Capt. Pete's "Jamaican Me Crazy" Jerk Chicken$15.00
Jerk spiced grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey jack cheese
and tropical fruit salsa, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Jerk chicken, green chiles and cheese, served with tropical fruit salsa and sour cream.
More about Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria

