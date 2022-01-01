Katsu in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve katsu
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Don
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli
|Fish Katsu Don
|$11.00
Fried fish cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce and mayo
|Pork Katsu Don
|$12.00
Fried pork cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with katsu sauce, tartar sauce, green onion & lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Side Katsu Chicken
|$7.00
Panko friend chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh, with tonkatsu sauce, tartar sauce, and green onion, with a side of lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHICKEN KATSU DON
|$13.95
Deep fried chicken, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.
|CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE
|$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
|Chicken Katsu Bento
|$12.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Wagyu Katsu Burger - WK
|$9.95
Panko crusted wagyu beef, asian slaw, tonkatsu ketchup, tomato, Luck’s sauce, Swedish Hill bun
|Beyond Katsu Burger - BK
|$12.95
Panko crusted beyond patty, asian slaw,
tonkatsu ketchup, tomato, Luck’s sauce,
Swedish Hill bun
|Chicken Katsu Sando - CK
|$8.95
Crispy chicken breast, asian slaw, Luck’s sauce, tonkatsu ketchup, Kings hawaiian sweet bun
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
|$16.75
|SET-Katsu Pork
|$15.75
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
1600 E 6th St, Austin
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Zucchini Katsu (v)
|$10.00
panko crusted zucchini hearts, spicy mayo
*Vegan*
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Katsu-don
|$16.00
your choice of panko breaded and fried chicken or pork cutlet cooked with egg and onion, with green onions, and pickled ginger (contains gluten)
|Katsu: Pork
|$13.00
panko fried pork with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
|Katsu : Chicken
|$13.00
panko fried chicken with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|KATSU DON
|$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|KATSU
|$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin
|Munchie Katsu Slider
|$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce