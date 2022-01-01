Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve katsu

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Don$11.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli
Fish Katsu Don$11.00
Fried fish cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce and mayo
Pork Katsu Don$12.00
Fried pork cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl image

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with katsu sauce, tartar sauce, green onion & lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Katsu Chicken$7.00
Panko friend chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce.
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Chicken Katsu Plate$15.00
Panko fried chicken thigh, with tonkatsu sauce, tartar sauce, and green onion, with a side of lemon. Includes a choice of two sides as well as rice or toast.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu (Chicken)$22.00
More about Soto Japanese
TenTen image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
katsu$0.50
More about TenTen
Item pic

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU DON$13.95
Deep fried chicken, simmered in our Donburi sauce, coated with egg and topped with green onion.
CHICKEN KATSU ENTREE$13.95
Chicken coated with panko, deep fried to a crispy perfection.
Chicken Katsu Bento$12.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Katsu Burger - WK$9.95
Panko crusted wagyu beef, asian slaw, tonkatsu ketchup, tomato, Luck’s sauce, Swedish Hill bun
Beyond Katsu Burger - BK$12.95
Panko crusted beyond patty, asian slaw,
tonkatsu ketchup, tomato, Luck’s sauce,
Swedish Hill bun
Chicken Katsu Sando - CK$8.95
Crispy chicken breast, asian slaw, Luck’s sauce, tonkatsu ketchup, Kings hawaiian sweet bun
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
SET-Katsu Pork$15.75
More about Sugar Pine
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Munchie Katsu Slider$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
Item pic

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin

1600 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Munchie Katsu Slider$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - East Austin
Item pic

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zucchini Katsu (v)$10.00
panko crusted zucchini hearts, spicy mayo
*Vegan*
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu-don$16.00
your choice of panko breaded and fried chicken or pork cutlet cooked with egg and onion, with green onions, and pickled ginger (contains gluten)
Katsu: Pork$13.00
panko fried pork with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
Katsu : Chicken$13.00
panko fried chicken with katsu sauce (contains gluten) All Bentos come with: rice, side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten), pickles, edamame & seaweed salad
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KATSU DON$11.00
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin, egg, onion and shiitake mushrooms served over rice. Drizzled with a sweet broth, topped with kamaboko and nori.
KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
KATSU$9.50
Panko-breaded pork tenderloin served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Munchie Katsu Slider$6.00
Panko Beef Patty, Hawaiian Roll, House Katsu Sauce
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Don$11.00
Katsu Chicken$18.00
Katsu Pork$18.00
More about Ebisu

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nigiri

Steak Tacos

Steak Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Egg Noodle Soup

Squid

Baja Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston