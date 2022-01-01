Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Austin

Austin restaurants that serve katsu curry

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

4917 Airport Blvd, Austin

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

CHICKEN KATSU CURRY$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

KATSU CURRY$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
CHK KATSU CURRY$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.
