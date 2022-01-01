Katsu curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve katsu curry
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
916 Springdale Road, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh paired with katsu sauce. Comes in a golden curry with grilled veggies, rice and lemon.
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
4917 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Panko fried chicken thigh with tonkatsu and tartar sauces with vegetables and curry over rice.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|CHICKEN KATSU CURRY
|$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
More about Sugar Pine
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Katsu Chicken with curry
|$16.75
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Japanese curry rice with panko-breaded pork tenderloin.
|CHK KATSU CURRY
|$12.00
Panko-breaded Chicken served with rice, sliced cabbage, carrots, tomato and cucumber.