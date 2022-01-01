Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve kebabs

Whip In

1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Chicken Tikka Kebab$13.00
Barbecued Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated in Exotic Spices
Tandoori Kebab$14.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Rolled In A Pita Bread w/ Tikka Masala Sauce
Java Dive Organic Cafe

12800 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

Kebab$14.95
100% pure lamb.
Pita: Served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles and tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00
Plate: Served with hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50
