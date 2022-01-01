Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kung Pao Chicken$13.50
Marinated Chicken Sautéed with a Savory Chinese Sauce, Stir Fried with Baby Corn, Bell Peppers, Dried Chili’s, and Peanuts
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Kung-Pao Chicken$9.95
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
Kung-Pao Chicken (L)$7.50
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Kung Pao Chicken$8.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JFC Popcorn Chicken [Kung Pao]$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Toban djan sweet & sour sauce, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashews, sesame seeds.
More about Anthem
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken-宮保雞丁$18.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L* Kung Pao Chicken with Cashew Nut$15.00
Kung Pao Chicken$22.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
#63 Kung pao chicken$12.50
Bell peppers, Broccoli, Onions, Chili peppers in a spicy soy based sauce
More about Hai Ky Restaurant

