Kung pao chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$13.50
Marinated Chicken Sautéed with a Savory Chinese Sauce, Stir Fried with Baby Corn, Bell Peppers, Dried Chili’s, and Peanuts
More about China Dynasty
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Kung-Pao Chicken
|$9.95
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
|Kung-Pao Chicken (L)
|$7.50
Spicy. Dark meat chicken, peanuts, diced celery, diced zucchini, onion, diced water chestnut, brown sauce.
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|L Kung Pao Chicken
|$8.50
More about Anthem
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|JFC Popcorn Chicken [Kung Pao]
|$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Toban djan sweet & sour sauce, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashews, sesame seeds.
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Kung Pao Chicken-宮保雞丁
|$18.95
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|L* Kung Pao Chicken with Cashew Nut
|$15.00
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$22.00