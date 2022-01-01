Leche cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve leche cake
Topp™ Pizza
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
Original recipie from "La Comadre"
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$7.95
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cake: Tres Leches Cake GF/V
|$5.93
Made with almond milk, coconut milk and coconut condensed milk. Drizzled with vegan caramel sauce. This cake is moist and slightly sweet.
(ingredients: Coconut Condensed Milk (coconut milk, sugar) almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, lemon juice, apple sauce, vanilla extract(vanilla, vodka) almond flour, potato starch, corn starch, cane sugar, baking powder, baking soda, earth balance vegan butter, powdered sugar)
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.99
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Chocolate Tres Leches Cake
|$8.25
Chocolate Coffee cake soaked in a mixture of condensed, evaporated, and heavy cream. Layered with chocolate mousse. Topped with strawberry garnish and tres leches milk and a chocolate drizzle.
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.95
A Mexican vanilla cake soaked with a blend of heavy whipping cream, condensed, & evaporated milks served with whipped cream and strawberry puree
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
Our homemade tres leches cake topped with seasonal fruits.