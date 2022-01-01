Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Topp™ Pizza

5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
Original recipie from "La Comadre"
More about Topp™ Pizza
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRES LECHES CAKE$7.95
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake: Tres Leches Cake GF/V$5.93
Made with almond milk, coconut milk and coconut condensed milk. Drizzled with vegan caramel sauce. This cake is moist and slightly sweet.
(ingredients: Coconut Condensed Milk (coconut milk, sugar) almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, lemon juice, apple sauce, vanilla extract(vanilla, vodka) almond flour, potato starch, corn starch, cane sugar, baking powder, baking soda, earth balance vegan butter, powdered sugar)
More about Thai Fresh
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leches Cake$8.25
Chocolate Coffee cake soaked in a mixture of condensed, evaporated, and heavy cream. Layered with chocolate mousse. Topped with strawberry garnish and tres leches milk and a chocolate drizzle.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake$6.95
A Mexican vanilla cake soaked with a blend of heavy whipping cream, condensed, & evaporated milks served with whipped cream and strawberry puree
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Our homemade tres leches cake topped with seasonal fruits.
More about Fonda San Miguel
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant

