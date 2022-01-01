Lemon tarts in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Lemon tart Verrine
|$5.50
NEW creamy lemon, Sablée dough, Italian meringue. Easy to carry !
|Lemon tart verrine (2 days in advance)
|$5.50
Plank Seafoood Provisions - Plank Austin
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Meyer Lemon Chess Tart
|$12.00
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Lemon Tart
|$6.00