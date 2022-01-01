Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Item pic

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon tart Verrine$5.50
NEW creamy lemon, Sablée dough, Italian meringue. Easy to carry !
Lemon tart verrine (2 days in advance)$5.50
NEW creamy lemon, Sablée dough, Italian meringue. Easy to carry !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

 

Plank Seafoood Provisions - Plank Austin

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meyer Lemon Chess Tart$12.00
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
More about Plank Seafoood Provisions - Plank Austin
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$6.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Uncle Nicky's East Side

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Tart$6.00
Lemon curd, toasted meringue
More about Uncle Nicky's East Side

