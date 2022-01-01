Lentil soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve lentil soup
More about Arpeggio Grill
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Lentil Soup
|$5.99
A vegan soup made with lentils and a variety of spices.
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Lentil Soup
|$7.00
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Lentil Soup
|$4.95
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Cup Green Lentil Soup
|$4.95
|Bowl Green Lentil Soup
|$5.95
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin
|Lentil Soup
|$4.95
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin
|Lentil Soup
|$4.95