Lentil soup in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve lentil soup

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$5.99
A vegan soup made with lentils and a variety of spices.
More about Arpeggio Grill
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Lentil Soup$7.00
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$4.95
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Green Lentil Soup$4.95
Bowl Green Lentil Soup$5.95
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$4.95
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$4.95
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk
MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

4700 W Guadalupe St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Pint Turkish Lentil Soup$8.70
1 qt Turkish Lentil Soup$16.50
Lentil Soup Cup$5.50
More about MezzeMe Turkish Kitchen

