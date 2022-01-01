Lobster rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve lobster rolls
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Lobster Roll
|$43.00
whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli
TLC
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin
|Lobster Roll
|$42.00
Whole Maine Lobster Served Cold & Dressed or Hot & Buttah'd
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Lobster Roll
|$38.99
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, gluten free bun, keepers' apple slaw
|Lobster Roll
|$37.99
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, hot buttered roll, served with fries or keepers' apple slaw
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
200 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Garlic Butter, Fries
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Honey Habanero Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Fried Lobster mixed with House Honey Habanero sauce, Lettuce, green olives
|New England Top Split Lobster Roll Buns
|$9.00
9 per order
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Lobster Roll
|$39.00
whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
|$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise , piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
|CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Lobster roll
|$18.95
Baked baby lobster with crabmeat and masago wrapped with soy paper
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Shrimp and Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Poached shrimp & lobster, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips