Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$43.00
whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

TLC

1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll$42.00
Whole Maine Lobster Served Cold & Dressed or Hot & Buttah'd
More about TLC
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$38.99
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, gluten free bun, keepers' apple slaw
Lobster Roll$37.99
drawn butter, poached lobster, bib lettuce, tarragon lemon aioli, hot buttered roll, served with fries or keepers' apple slaw
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

200 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster BLT Roll$18.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$34.00
Garlic Butter, Fries
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Habanero Lobster Roll$25.00
Fried Lobster mixed with House Honey Habanero sauce, Lettuce, green olives
New England Top Split Lobster Roll Buns$9.00
9 per order
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Item pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$39.00
whole Maine lobster, celery, fine herbs, aioli
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

 

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise , piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
CONNECTICUT LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed with mayonnaise, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster roll$18.95
Baked baby lobster with crabmeat and masago wrapped with soy paper
More about Ebisu
Shrimp and Lobster Roll image

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Lobster Roll$21.00
Poached shrimp & lobster, butter roll, pickled celery, kettle chips
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$27.00
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted bun,
served with hand-cut fries.
Maine Lobster Rolls$25.00
Chilled lobster salad and shredded lettuce, on butter toasted mini buns.
More about Cafe Blue

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Bruschetta

Curry Chicken

Beef Stew

Chai Lattes

Sorbet

Egg Noodle Soup

Squid

New York Style Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston